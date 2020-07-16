Apple Acquires The New Justin Timberlake Movie ‘Palmer’

Apple has acquired Justin Timberlake’s new movie “Palmer.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the new film is as follows:

In the movie, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

I love the idea of this movie, and I love the fact Justin Timberlake is continuing to get his hacks in the acting game. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Timberlake is a generational talent when it comes to the entertainment industry. The man can sing and he can act.

I’m not sure you’re ever going to find too many people more talented than him. His performance in “The Social Network” was next level impressive.

Now, the music sensation stars in a movie about a washed up football star coming out of prison and returning to his hometown.

Yeah, there’s a 100% chance that I’m for this one. There’s no shot I’m missing this. There’s nothing better than a story about a guy returning home to fight some demons.

Throw in the football angle and I’m all in.

There’s no release date yet for “Palmer,” but you know I’ll keep you guys updated as I know more.