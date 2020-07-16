Barry Sanders Celebrates His 52nd Birthday

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders celebrated his 52nd birthday Thursday.

Sanders entered the world July 16, 1968, and the rest is history. Sanders became the most electric running back in the history of football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From the moment he took over as the starter at Oklahoma State through his final game with the Lions, Sanders was untouchable.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the ????, @barrysanders! A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jul 16, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

The things Sanders did in the open field and in crowded backfields was nothing short of spectacular. He wasn’t just an NFL running back.

He was a magician and wizard holding a football and wearing pads.

25 years ago today, Barry Sanders ran ALL OVER the Buccaneers for a career-high 237 yards ???? (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/kU4AWIUl78 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 13, 2019

It’s crazy Sanders is already 52. As a lifelong Lions fan, it’s incredible how the franchise managed to waste the career of the most dominant rusher to ever pick up a football.

We never saw a running back like Sanders before he arrived on the scene, and we might never see one like him again.

Thanks for the memories and happy birthday!