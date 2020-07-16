Bleacher Report Has Justin Fields Going Over Trevor Lawrence In The 2021 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report thinks Justin Fields will be the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

The sports site recently released its 2021 mock draft, and the Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback was listed as the first pick.

Surely, Trevor Lawrence must have been second, right? Wrong. Lawrence went fourth to the Carolina Panthers!

There is absolutely no chance in hell that Lawrence falls to fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft. That’s just not going to happen.

Short of a horrific injury or him just quitting the sport, Trevor Lawrence will be a top-two pick in the NFL draft.

I’d bet just about anything that Lawrence doesn’t fall out of the top-two. He damn sure isn’t falling all the way to four.

Now, I’m open to the idea that Fields could go first overall. It all depends on who gets the top spot, but Fields is certainly capable.

As I’ve said many times, they’re both amazing quarterbacks. You can’t go wrong with either of them. It’s all about preference.

Lawrence has a better arm, and Fields is more athletic while still having an elite touch on the ball.

Either way, both men are bound for superstardom at the next level, and it’s going to be a ton of fun to watch them battle for years to come.