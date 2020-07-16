Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Already Texted Kanye About Being His Running Mate

Caitlyn Jenner said Thursday that she had already texted Kanye West to ask about being named his running mate.

Jenner was leaving Starbucks when a TMZ reporter approached to ask whether or not she would be supporting West — who filed federal election documents earlier in the day — in his bid for the presidency. (RELATED: ‘Kanye 2020’: Kanye West Files To Run For President)

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Wants to Be Kanye West’s Vice President https://t.co/y8GV7o1k3G — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2020

“So, I really gotta know this question, Caitlyn,” the reporter said as he approached.

“All right,” Jenner appeared to be agreeable, prompting a laugh from the reporter.

“So are you gonna vote for Kanye for president, now that Kanye’s running you think?” the reporter asked.

Jenner didn’t miss a beat before responding, “Well, I texted him and said, ‘Can I be your VP?'”

“Oh, that’s a genius idea!” the reporter responded as Jenner approached a black SUV.

“Yes, I know, what a combination,” Jenner’s reply sounded only half serious as the reporter laughed and encouraged Jenner to pursue that further.

West has filed two sets of documents so far — a Statement of Candidacy and an application to get his name on the ballot in Oklahoma. He missed the Wednesday deadline to have his name added to the ballot in Florida.