Captain America Comes Through With Hero’s Reward For Boy Who Stood Between His Little Sister And Charging Dog

The real Captain America came through with a hero’s reward for Bridger Walker, the six-year-old boy who jumped between his little sister and an attacking dog.
Chris Evans, the 39-year-old actor who plays the super soldier on the big screen, surprised the recovering hero with a video message and the promise of his own authentic Captain America shield. (RELATED: 6-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Receives 90 Stitches After Saving Sister From Dog Attack)
Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero.
So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans.
“I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”
Evans then promised to track down the youngster’s address and send him an authentic Captain America shield — “because, pal, you deserve it,” he said. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you.”
Bridger’s story went viral when his aunt Nicole shared his story via Instagram, explaining what he had done to protect his little sister.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
According to his aunt’s post, Bridger received some 90 stitches after being bitten several times on his face and head — but even knowing that he would probably be injured had not slowed Bridger’s resolve. “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” he reportedly told his family.
Upon learning that he was to receive a shield from the real Captain America, Bridger’s younger sister wisely advised him: “Take it everywhere you go!”