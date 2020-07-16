Captain America Comes Through With Hero’s Reward For Boy Who Stood Between His Little Sister And Charging Dog

The real Captain America came through with a hero’s reward for Bridger Walker, the six-year-old boy who jumped between his little sister and an attacking dog.

Chris Evans, the 39-year-old actor who plays the super soldier on the big screen, surprised the recovering hero with a video message and the promise of his own authentic Captain America shield. (RELATED: 6-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Receives 90 Stitches After Saving Sister From Dog Attack)

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020

“I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said. “What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

Evans then promised to track down the youngster’s address and send him an authentic Captain America shield — “because, pal, you deserve it,” he said. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you.”

‘Get this man a shield.’???? https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020

Bridger’s story went viral when his aunt Nicole shared his story via Instagram, explaining what he had done to protect his little sister.

According to his aunt’s post, Bridger received some 90 stitches after being bitten several times on his face and head — but even knowing that he would probably be injured had not slowed Bridger’s resolve. “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” he reportedly told his family.

Upon learning that he was to receive a shield from the real Captain America, Bridger’s younger sister wisely advised him: “Take it everywhere you go!”