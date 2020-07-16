Charlamagne Tha God Says Nick Cannon’s Firing Proves Jews ‘Have The Power’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said Wednesday that ViacomCBS’ decision to fire actor Nick Cannon over anti-Semitic and racist remarks proves that Jewish people “have the power.”

“Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power,” Charlamagne said, according to Newsweek. “And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power. I can’t wait until the day black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist. We can barely get cops fired for actually killing us!”

Cannon lost his job at ViacomCBS after he praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and promoted racist and anti-Semitic views. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Tweets, Deletes Support For Nick Cannon After Viacom Drops Him Over Anti-Semitic Comments)

“They have to rob, steal, rape, kill and fight in order to survive. So these people who didn’t have what we have, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melinated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments, so they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages,” Cannon said. “So I say all that to say the context when we speak of ‘Jewish people,’ white people, Europeans, the Illuminati — they were doing that as survival tactics to stay on this planet.”

Cannon ultimately apologized for his anti-Semitic remarks Wednesday, offering his “deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers.”