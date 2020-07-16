China Says US Is Using ‘Gangster Logic’ In Response To Hong Kong Security Law That Punishes Subversion

Following President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. due to China’s new security law in the territory, Beijing accused the U.S. of “gangster logic,” marking a continued erosion in the relationship between the two world powers, numerous sources reported.

“Unreasonable meddling and shameless threats by the United States are typical gangster logic and bullying behaviour,” Beijing’s liaison officer in Hong Kong said in a statement late on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

I fully support @POTUS‘ Executive Order to hold Communist China accountable for its actions to end Hong Kong’s autonomy & force them under Beijing’s control. China continues to prove that it’s one of the world’s worst oppressors of freedom-loving people.https://t.co/1VqOyhTw2Y — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) July 16, 2020

The national security law took effect July 1 and undercuts many freedoms, outlawing subversion and secession in Hong Kong after long-running pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong and China had operated under a “one country, two systems” relationship since the territory’s sovereignty was transferred from Britain to China in 1997, but China has aggressively tightened its grip on Hong Kong in recent months.

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to end preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong, which will allow him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and businesses seen as helping China restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy.

“Beijing’s disastrous decision is only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms and China’s own promises to the Hong Kong people under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-filed international treaty,” Pompeo said in a statement in May.

Without special status with the U.S., “there won’t be big differences between Hong Kong and other big Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai,” Simon Lee, senior lecturer of international business at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told CNN Business.

This could prompt foreign companies to reconsider the existing scale of their operations in Hong Kong, which benefited from its privilege as a special economy with the U.S. during the trade war with China by allowing the territory to avoid tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

China has threatened retaliatory sanctions against U.S. officials and entities, and said it would punish Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan, according to CNN Business.

The people of Hong Kong fearlessly risked arrest to vote for democracy. They are refusing to give up, despite China’s suppressive draconian laws. https://t.co/bT09XX6T1A — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 13, 2020

