Dak Prescott’s Brother Tad Hints The Cowboys Quarterback Might Leave The Team After Failure To Reach A Long-Term Deal

Dak Prescott’s brother had a harsh message for the Dallas Cowboys after a deal wasn’t reached with the quarterback Wednesday.

The Cowboys and Dak didn’t agree to a long-term extension before the Wednesday deadline, and the former Mississippi State star will now have to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 22, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

That didn’t make Tad happy at all. He tweeted late Wednesday afternoon, “There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.”

There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them. — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) July 15, 2020

This is a tough look for the Cowboys star. It’s never a good thing when your brother is out here hinting on Twitter that the young passer is leaving the team.

I’m not sure there’s any other way to interpret him saying “who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Family members and women dating star athletes shouldn’t ever publicly weigh in on these issues.

It’s a terrible look. It makes it look like the athlete has zero control over the situation, and it’s kind of like Bill Burr’s whole bit on the first ladies.

Let Dak Prescott and his agent figure out his future with the Cowboys. The last thing he needs is his brother popping off on social media about his future.

How does that help put money in his bank account? The answer is that it doesn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Apr 15, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT

Be smart, Tad. Be much smarter.