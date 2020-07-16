Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Speaks Out After Trump Commutes His Sentence

William Davis Reporter
Long-time Republican operative and Daily Caller Men’s Fashion Editor Roger Stone joined the Daily Caller for the first time since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence.

“I would like to prove my innocence,” Stone said.

Stone opened up about the president’s decision, his past legal troubles and his future. See what he had to say in the exclusive video.

