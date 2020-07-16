Massive Brawl Breaks Out At The Fort Lauderdale Airport

A gigantic brawl at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was captured on video, and it’s nuts.

According to WPLG Local 10, the massive physical altercation happened Tuesday night at the Spirit gate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and three employees were injured.

Women can be seen allegedly attacking the Spirit employees in the horrifying video. The reason why? Because the flight was delayed! Three women were eventually taken into custody by the police.

Watch the chaos and brutal fight unfold below.

I hope like hell the three women arrested have the book thrown at them if they're found guilty. Flying is a bad experience to begin with.

Nobody likes being at an airport. Nobody likes being crammed into a plane. Unless you're boozed up, it all sucks.

Why the hell would you make everybody’s day much worse by deciding to start a brawl? How does that help anyone?

How does that make the flying experience better? The fact it was all over a delayed flight is just the cherry on top!

A brawl started over a delayed flight. You know a great way to make sure you miss your flight? By ending up in jail for the night because you wanted to fight at the airport.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.