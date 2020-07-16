Editorial

Jake Paul Reportedly Throws Massive Party During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Jake Paul Party (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1283238582195384322)

Jake Paul Party (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1283238582195384322)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Jake Paul might be in a bit of hot water after reportedly throwing a gigantic party during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bill Melugin, the Hollywood and YouTube star recently threw a banger with his crew in Calabasas, California, and there’s plenty of problematic video footage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it in the tweet below.

“It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video…No gatherings will be tolerated like this. Something like this will not happen again,” Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub told Fox 11 about the party from this last Saturday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on

Look, I’m all for having a few beers with the boys during the coronavirus pandemic. I really am. I had a couple beers on the 4th of July with some people.

There’s nothing wrong with seeing your buddies during the pandemic. We all need to boost our morale during this tough time.

However, there’s a big difference between a couple beers with the boys and throwing an absolute banger with tons of people.

They had people hanging from a tractor bucket! How stupid can you be?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on

It’s almost like Jake Paul is trying to be hated. First, he allegedly attends a riot a few weeks ago, and now he reportedly throws a gigantic banger during an ongoing pandemic.

Some people just don’t get it at all.

We’ll see if the mayor drops the hammer on this situation, but it certainly sounds like people are furious. I don’t blame them at all.

H/T: BroBible