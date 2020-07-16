Jake Paul Reportedly Throws Massive Party During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Jake Paul might be in a bit of hot water after reportedly throwing a gigantic party during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bill Melugin, the Hollywood and YouTube star recently threw a banger with his crew in Calabasas, California, and there’s plenty of problematic video footage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it in the tweet below.

NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

“It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video…No gatherings will be tolerated like this. Something like this will not happen again,” Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub told Fox 11 about the party from this last Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on Jul 13, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

Look, I’m all for having a few beers with the boys during the coronavirus pandemic. I really am. I had a couple beers on the 4th of July with some people.

There’s nothing wrong with seeing your buddies during the pandemic. We all need to boost our morale during this tough time.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

However, there’s a big difference between a couple beers with the boys and throwing an absolute banger with tons of people.

They had people hanging from a tractor bucket! How stupid can you be?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on Jul 8, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

It’s almost like Jake Paul is trying to be hated. First, he allegedly attends a riot a few weeks ago, and now he reportedly throws a gigantic banger during an ongoing pandemic.

Some people just don’t get it at all.

Jake paul and his friends looting a vodka out of store on video. Don’t let him get away saying he was only “recording for message” pic.twitter.com/XtLJmhOiEf — Gaurav (@gauravd18) May 31, 2020

We’ll see if the mayor drops the hammer on this situation, but it certainly sounds like people are furious. I don’t blame them at all.

H/T: BroBible