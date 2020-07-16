Entertainment

Police Capture Runaway Kangaroo In Fort Lauderdale, Florida

kangaroo Shutterstock/arkomlueng

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
A Kangaroo was arrested by police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after being spotted hopping around through the streets and the whole thing was captured on video.

It all went down Thursday morning, when the marsupial was spotted cruising through the streets alone in the morning hours, according to a report in the Sun Sentinel.

Here’s video from the arrest of the little guy and as you can see he didn’t make it easy on officers.  (RELATED: Cruise Line Buys Loch Ness Monster Insurance)

At one point in the clip, we see the kangaroo really making a fuss and trying to break free of the authorities, but to no avail. (RELATED: Police Take Parrot Into Custody After It Tries To Help Drug Dealers Escape)

He is then lifted by several cops into the back of the police car where he awaits his car ride to the slammer.

This photo shows the suspect behind bars at the barn where the police department houses its horses. The look on his face might be the greatest ever.

Police said they are now trying to identify and locate the animals owner.

“It’s a jungle out there,” Mayor Dean Trantalis quipped. “How bizarre for someone to keep a wild animal in their house. Maybe it will end up at one of our zoos. I’m hoping they find a safe place for it.”