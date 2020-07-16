Police Capture Runaway Kangaroo In Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A Kangaroo was arrested by police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after being spotted hopping around through the streets and the whole thing was captured on video.

It all went down Thursday morning, when the marsupial was spotted cruising through the streets alone in the morning hours, according to a report in the Sun Sentinel.

Here's video from the arrest of the little guy and as you can see he didn't make it easy on officers.

Here is some video of the kangaroo that was captured in Fort Lauderdale earlier this morning. STORY: https://t.co/abyJsDdbeU pic.twitter.com/VrqnFTPL7o — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 16, 2020

A runaway kangaroo that was seen hopping around the streets of Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning has been captured by police. https://t.co/89EX1pqzG9 pic.twitter.com/4qy3WNqrld — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 16, 2020

At one point in the clip, we see the kangaroo really making a fuss and trying to break free of the authorities, but to no avail.

He is then lifted by several cops into the back of the police car where he awaits his car ride to the slammer.

This photo shows the suspect behind bars at the barn where the police department houses its horses. The look on his face might be the greatest ever.

BREAKING: This is the kangaroo that was caught after being on the loose on the streets of Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/Ef1U2mbW2h pic.twitter.com/xsaG1JjunE — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 16, 2020

Police said they are now trying to identify and locate the animals owner.

“It’s a jungle out there,” Mayor Dean Trantalis quipped. “How bizarre for someone to keep a wild animal in their house. Maybe it will end up at one of our zoos. I’m hoping they find a safe place for it.”