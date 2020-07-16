‘Kanye 2020’: Kanye West Files To Run For President

Rapper Kanye West filed a document with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday in his bid to run for president, Fox News reported.

West filed a Statement of Candidacy document, listing his party affiliation as “BDY,” according to Fox. This reportedly stands for “Birthday Party,” the network added. West’s committee name is listed as “Kanye 2020” on the document, which Fox News obtained Thursday.

The 43-year-old first announced he would be running for president on July 4.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted in his announcement. “I am running for president of the United States.”

West registered in Oklahoma, according to a public affairs officer for the Oklahoma Board of Elections. (RELATED: Kanye West Gets 2% Of The Vote In New Presidential Poll Against Trump And Biden)

“A representative for West showed up at the Oklahoma Board of Elections with a properly executed statement of candidacy and the $35,000 filing fee,” the person said according to the Intelligencer.

The rapper’s filing comes after a campaign adviser claimed he would not be moving forward with running for president, according to Wednesday reports.

Despite filing with Oklahoma, West has much left to do. The rapper still must petition every state for his name to be included on the 2020 general election ticket as an Independent candidate, Newsweek reported.