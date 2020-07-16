Kayleigh McEnany: Trump Is Staying On Twitter Despite Massive Bitcoin Hack

President Donald Trump has no plans to stop tweeting, despite the massive security breach his favorite social media platform suffered Wednesday at the hands of alleged bitcoin activists.

“I spoke with Dan Scavino before coming out here,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in response to a question from Reuters’ Jeff Mason at Thursday’s briefing. “Dan and his team at digital have been in constant contact with Twitter over the past 18 hours to keep Twitter, the president’s Twitter feed secure.”

“The president will remain on Twitter,” she continued. “His account was secure and not jeopardized.”

A company investigation uncovered that hackers gained access to “internal systems and tools” by first targeting Twitter employees, through which they posted cash-for-bitcoin scam solicitations on prominent accounts, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Twitter temporarily blocked every verified user on the site as a means of stopping the bleeding. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among a number of verified users who still had not regained access after the emergency measures were lifted late Wednesday night. (RELATED: Don Jr. Is Still Locked Out Of His Account After Bitcoin Hack, And Twitter Can’t Say Why)

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner both had not regained access to their accounts at press time.