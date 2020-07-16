Lucy Hale Went To A Sex Convention In Order To Prepare For Movie Role

Actress Lucy Hale claimed she went to a “wild” sex convention to prepare for a part in a movie.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star said she needed to do research for the her role in the film “A Nice Girl Like You” in an interview Wednesday with E! News’ The Daily Pop.

“I read the whole script and I was so embarrassed and blushing the whole time,” Hale said about the sexual nature of the film. “I’m not as inhibited as my character but…”

“The whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off,” she added.

The film is about a girl who is accused of not being sexually wild enough by an ex-boyfriend.

“It made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew I had to do it to break me out of my shell,” she explained about the script. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Fantasy Land’ With Michael Pena And Lucy Hale)

To prepare for the role, Hale said she went to a sex convention and saw things she’d “never seen before.”

“…there are some things in the movie that I had never heard of or done. So it did, it broadened my horizons.”

I’m not sure I’d want to know what “wild” things you’d encounter at a sex convention, but it does seem like a good way to prep for this specific movie role. I feel like there have probably been much weirder ways that celebrities have prepared for roles, but I’d guess this is definitely in the top 10.