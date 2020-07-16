‘Our Country Is Not Doing Well’: Meghan McCain Says She’s ‘Turned On’ Dr. Fauci

Meghan McCain said she’s “turned on” Dr. Anthony Fauci, sharing that “our country is not doing well” and slammed the “cult of personality” around him during the coronavirus outbreak.

The comments came Thursday during a panel discussion on "The View" when the co-host were discussing whether or not they thought it was good that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease had been "increasing his public exposure," specifically Fauci's "InStyle" magazine story.

"I think he has every right to do any interview he wants and defend himself," McCain explained. "'InStyle' Magazine, a fashion magazine, sitting by his pool dressed like, you know, somebody in a Brad Pitt movie would not be the choice I would make."

“Whether or not he wants to say he’s just a public servant, you are in politics in the sense that you have this huge role during a global pandemic during the Trump administration, and I just think the thing about the cult of personality around Dr. Fauci now is he gets all the glory when things are going well, and none of the responsibility when things aren’t going well,” she added.

The ABC talkshow host continued, while noting that she has “a lot of friends who live in California, and California is ostensibly shut down right now. Some of my friends work in the beauty industry and they cannot go back to work because it’s been shut down again.”

Meghan added that she also has friends “that work in the service industry” and they can’t go back to work, and our country is not doing well.”

“We’re not winning this battle like a lot of other countries are, and is all the blame just simply President [Donald] Trump?” the former Fox News co-host explained. “And everything good gets given to Dr. Fauci and everything bad gets given to President Trump? It’s a narrative that may work with some circles, but it’s not flying with I think a lot of people in other parts of the country.”

“I have turned on him more than I think the women on the rest of the show have because, again, I just think there has to be some responsibility for why we’re still in the position that we are right now,” she added. “I don’t think he’s a bad man, he’s certainly credited with helping us through the AIDS crisis, but I don’t think of him in the same way that the rest of the show does.”