REPORT: Minnesota Police Use Drones To Catch Nudists On Beach

The Golden Valley Police Department reportedly used a drone on July 10 to catch nudists on a beach at Twin Lake, Minnesota.



Golden Valley Police Department Sgt. Randy Mahlen said that they received over a dozen complaints this spring and summer regarding nudity, alcohol or drugs on the beach, per CBS Minnesota. “It had reached the point where it was time for people to be held accountable for their actions,” Mahlen said. (RELATED: Topless Woman Allegedly Saves Family From Drowning)

“It would be no different than a surveillance camera in a public place for a high-crime area,” Mahlen told CBS. Drone surveillance is reportedly legal at the beach due to its designation as a public area.

“We saw a drone go up. We didn’t think anything of it because everyone has those now,” Kristian Calbert a beach-goer who had her information collected by police officers while at the beach, said to Kare 11, “Maybe ten minutes later, we hear, ‘we think police are coming.'”

A Twin Cities police department is using drones to catch nudity on the beach, reports @jeff_wagner4. | https://t.co/E3GX4Lqq8V pic.twitter.com/41iDSkMamg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 15, 2020



“It’s ridiculous when I turn around and there’s a gentleman who has boobs that are as big as, or bigger than mine,” Kristian Calbert said to Kare 11. “And he can keep his shirt off and we’re doing the same thing, sitting in the sun. I’m like you say it’s a sexual organ but it’s not. We’re not sexualizing it.”

The July 10 incident comes as members of the Minneapolis Park Board voted Wednesday to repeal a rule stating that it is illegal for women or transgendered persons from going topless in city parks.

“It does make you feel uncomfortable to just think like, oh, how often am I being watched? And what kind of authority is going on here?” Paula Chesley told CBS. “I think it’s really silly that people of all genders with all sorts of breasts can’t show them.”

The Golden Valley Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.