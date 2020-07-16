Police Organization That Endorsed Obama Twice Endorses Trump’s Reelection

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign Wednesday night, a rare move for the group that normally supports Democratic candidates.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” NAPO President Michael McHale wrote in a letter to the president. “NAPO is pleased to support your re-election campaign for President, and we are confident of your continued strong support of America’s law enforcement community.”

NAPO has endorsed President Trump in his reelection campaign. Here is our endorsement letter which was issued following today’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/mf6ZUTf10l — NAPO (@NAPOpolice) July 15, 2020

Trump praised NAPO for its endorsement, writing on Twitter late Wednesday that he “will always back” police officers. (RELATED: Will Defunding The Police Work? Here’s What History Tells Us)

“THANK YOU @NAPOpolice and their 241,000 brave law enforcement members for a FULL & COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT!” Trump said. “I will ALWAYS back the men and women in blue, and never let you down. LAW AND ORDER will prevail!”

THANK YOU @NAPOpolice and their 241,000 brave law enforcement members for a FULL & COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT! I will ALWAYS back the men and women in blue, and never let you down. LAW AND ORDER will prevail! #LESM https://t.co/tJnA0EpuTR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2020

NAPO previously endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but did not endorse either Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to Fox News. The endorsement comes as some left-wing activists and politicians call to defund police departments across the U.S. (RELATED: Trump Takes Heat For Roger Stone Pardon, But How Does He Compare To Previous Presidents?)

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has attempted to distance himself from that movement, with a campaign spokesperson saying in June that the former vice president opposes attempts to defund the police.