NCAA Will Officially Allow 2 Wins Against FCS Teams To Count Towards Bowl Eligibility During The 2020 Season

The NCAA will officially allow FBS football teams to count multiple FCS wins towards bowl eligibility during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, the NCAA will allow two wins against FCS football teams with 80% of the scholarship limit over the past two seasons to count towards bowl eligibility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a normal year, only one win against a team with 90% of the scholarship limit would be allowed. The move was widely-expected as more and more games across America get canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Jul 15, 2020 at 5:53pm PDT

As I said when news first broke about this proposal, I think it’s a really good idea. Generally speaking, I hate when P5 teams play FCS schools.

You might as well just have practice. Those schools have no business being on the same field as a P5 team outside of North Dakota State.

These games are just televised massacres.

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything. The Big 10 and PAC-12 both canceled all non-conference games, and that means there’s holes all over the schedule.

To fill those holes, teams are going to have to play FCS teams. It’s not great, but it’s really the only option on the table.

Hopefully, once this crisis passes, then we can go back to trashing teams that play FCS programs. For the time being, I’ll allow it.