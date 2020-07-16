Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘Last Chance U’ Season 5

The trailer for “Last Chance U” season five dropped for fans Thursday.

The fifth season, which is the last one about football, will follow Laney College in California, and premieres July 28. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer, this thing is going to be a straight shot of adrenaline for football fans. Give it a watch below.

As you all know, I’m a huge junkie for “Last Chance U.” I think it’s one of the best series Netflix has ever made.

It’s all about JUCO football, young men on their last chance to get a major scholarship and it does an excellent job of showing the grind these players go through.

There’s nothing beautiful and sexy about JUCO football. There aren’t packed stadiums, the games aren’t nationally televised and it’s kids literally on their last chance to play the sport.

If they don’t cut it playing JUCO, then going to the SEC or the Big 10 will never happen.

You can catch every single episode of the final football season of “Last Chance U” July 28 on Netflix. It should be a great time.