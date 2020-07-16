Tyrann Mathieu Pays For The Funeral Costs Of Devante Bryant

Tyrann Mathieu stepped up in a big way for the family of Devante Bryant.

Bryant was shot and killed at the age of nine in New Orleans a few days ago in a shooting that left two other kids injured. Nobody has been arrested at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs star has paid for the funeral of Bryant. He told TMZ, “I wanted to help the Bryant family because I am from the 7th Ward and I felt that pain. I have a 7-year-old son that lives in New Orleans and I couldn’t imagine something happening to him at that age. He is only 2 years younger than Devante.”

If we’re going to rag on athletes when they do stupid stuff, then we also have to shine a light on them when they do positive stuff in the community.

Paying for the funeral expenses of a murdered child is a 100% class act move by Matthieu. He almost certainly didn’t know this young child.

There was nothing that mandated he spend his own money to pay for the funeral of a kid he didn’t know and wasn’t related to.

Yet, it’s clear that he feels a special tie to the New Orleans community, and he wanted to help out. Paying for the funeral expenses will certainly go a long way with the family of Bryant.

Hopefully, the person responsible for this killing is brought to justice sooner than later.