Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Offers Nick Cannon A Job After He Was Fired Over Anti-Semitic Rant

Rapper Diddy offered Nick Cannon a job following his anti-Semitic rant.

The job offer comes after Cannon was fired Tuesday from ViacomCBS over his comments. ViacomCBS is the parent company of Nickelodeon and MTV among other networks.

.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! ✊????❤️ We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2020

“.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!!” Diddy tweeted Wednesday. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

Revolt TV is a music cable network created by Diddy.

Cannon called blacks the “true Hebrews” during an episode of “Cannon’s Class.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks)

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said on the podcast. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Cannon claimed he would not let himself be “bullied,” but later apologized for his anti-Semitic comments.

“I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group or corporation,” he wrote on Facebook after being dropped by ViacomCBS. “I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community. I was a member of the Viacom ‘family’ for over twenty years.”

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” he wrote in his apology on Twitter.