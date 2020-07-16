‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says Season 4 Will Start Filming In August During The Coronavirus Pandemic

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan plans on filming season four during the coronavirus pandemic.

With coronavirus continuing to ravage sports and entertainment, everyone wants to know when America’s favorite show will start shooting again. Sheridan recently revealed that the plan is to shoot the entire upcoming season in Montana, and they’ll more or less have a secure bubble in place. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’)

Sheridan told Deadline during a recent interview the following in part about resuming filming during the coronavirus pandemic:

We’re supposed to start mid-August, and we’re putting that together as best we can. I’m fortunate that this show shoots on a ranch in Montana. We’re going to shoot exclusively there this year, or in and around it. So we’ve got the crew and the cast up there, and it’s in an area of the state that has no active cases now. As long as we’re very careful to not bring any in…so once we’re there, we’ll be very cautious about how we move.

Naturally, one of the biggest concerns is what will happen if a cast member leaves the set and gets the virus. Doing so could put the whole show at risk. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

It sounds like anyone who doesn’t follow protocol will be booted from the show immediately. Sheridan told Deadline the following about his policy for shooting season four when it comes to people breaching protocol:

Unfortunately, you have to have that zero-tolerance policy, and you have to articulate it to the cast and crew properly from the very beginning, and you have to let them know, look, you may think it’s draconian of us to say you can’t go anywhere, but it’s reckless of you to go somewhere because if you get this…granted, you may be healthy and you may not even know you have it, but you could give it to someone who will have a completely different reaction to it.

I don’t want to sound too harsh here, but we need to do whatever is necessary to make sure season four is filmed ASAP and released summer 2021.

“Yellowstone” isn’t just a good show or a show that is fun to kill an hour a week with. “Yellowstone” has a strong claim to being the greatest television show ever made.

America needs this show. America needs the Duttons, Rip, the bunkhouse crew and all the villains in our lives.

The show is about family, loyalty, taking care of your own, standing up for what is right against powerful forces and never backing down.

There’s never been a problem in “Yellowstone” that couldn’t be solved by the Duttons coming together, and that’s a large reason why the show is so popular.

Now, more than ever, the USA needs that kind of action.

The actors should be brought into Montana where they shoot, they should be kept safe and secure and then we have to get the cameras rolling.

“Yellowstone” is about a hell of a lot more than just a TV show at this point. Halfway through three seasons, and it’s captivated a nation.

Sheridan needs to do whatever is necessary to make sure we show up and show out in season four. Luckily, he’s one of the best in the game, and I have no doubt he’ll get the job done.

Godspeed, good sir! The whole country is depending on you.