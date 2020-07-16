Texas Longhorns Lead College Athletic Revenue With More Than $223 Million Generated

The Texas Longhorns had the most revenue in college athletics in the latest available data.

According to data from USA Today, the Texas Longhorns generated $223,879,781 for the 2018-2019 athletic season, which was good enough for the top spot. Texas had expenses just north of $204 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas A&M and Ohio State were the only other two programs to generate more than $200 million in revenue. Wisconsin was 11th with a very respectable revenue of $157.78 million.

My friends, that’s a whole lot of money! That’s some serious cash, and there’s no other way to put it. Those are big boy numbers all the way around!

In case you were wondering why college football has to happen, those numbers tell you everything that you need to know.

Major college athletic programs with big football teams print money. They more or less act as ATM machines for the universities.

While the USA Today isn’t broken down into sport, it’s not a secret at all that football is the main driving force.

Without football, you don’t get anything else. That’s the reality of college athletics.

So, let’s all hope the pigskin is flying in the fall. Clearly, these schools have a lot of money on the line.