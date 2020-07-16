New Lows On Approval Of Trump’s Presidential Performance: Poll

Approval of President Donald Trump’s performance in handling the economy has fallen to a new low since August 2017, according to a Wednesday Quinnipiac University poll.

Only 44% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the economy, according to the new Quinnipiac poll. Additionally, 31% of Americans said the president is helping slow the coronavirus spread. (Related: Yet Another Poll Shows Biden Leading Over Trump By Double Digits)

“Trump’s strongest card, the economy, shredded by a killer virus, may have left the president with no go-to issue or trait to stave off defeat… not leadership, not empathy, not foreign policy, and certainly not his handling of COVID-19,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Over 1.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic in the first week of July.

The poll showed Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden with his biggest lead over the president yet, with more respondents who described themselves as independents approving of Biden in the survey.

When asked who could handle a crisis best, 57% of respondents responded in favor of Biden. Only 38% of respondents said they favored Trump.

On race relations, the president rated at 65% disapproval and 31% approval, the poll reported.

“Yes, there’s still 16 weeks, but this is a very unpleasant look at what the future could be for Trump,” Malloy said in his analysis of the survey results.

“There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president,” Malloy added.

25% approve STRONGLY

54% disapprove STRONGLY — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 15, 2020

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted July 9-13. 1,273 self-registered voters participated in this poll and it carries a +/-2.8% points margin of error.

Tim Molloy did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

