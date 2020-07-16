Michigan And Michigan State Team Up To Promote Wearing A Mask During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans teamed up for a new video about wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs both released the same videos Wednesday featuring their most prominent coaches promoting the wearing of masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard, Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker all appeared in the video. Give it a watch below.

You know things are serious when bitter rivals like UM and MSU are joining forces to promote wearing a mask during the pandemic.

These programs absolutely hate each other. It’s one of the most bitter rivalries in all of college sports.

Yet, they teamed up and came together to promote wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. If that doesn’t convince you that we’re in a serious situation, then I’m not sure anything will.

I’m not going to get into some half-cocked debate about masks, but I’ll just say whatever I’ve said before. If wearing a mask guarantees football in the fall, then I’ll do it when in public spaces like the grocery store.

Will I be happy about it? No. Is it annoying and inconvenient? Yes. Will it be worth it to watch Wisconsin hoist a national championship trophy?

Hell yes.

Props to MSU and Michigan for setting aside their hatred for each other to come together for a good cause.