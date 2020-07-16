Wisconsin Has The Most Wins Against Top-10 Teams In The Big 10 Since Greg Gard Became Basketball Coach

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Wisconsin Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard.

The Badgers tweeted Wednesday that Gard's eight wins against AP Top 10 teams is the most in the Big 10 for any coach since he took over back in 2015.

Even more impressive: five of those eight wins were against top-five teams.

Since Greg Gard took over as head coach (Dec. 15, 2015), Wisconsin has won 8 games over AP Top 10 teams (5 wins over the AP Top 5) …the most in the Big Ten ???? https://t.co/KQYH1OpFzq — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 15, 2020

It really does seem like the Greg Gard hate train is dead forever after he won the B1G last year and secured the top seed in the conference tournament.

I’ll be the first to admit that the Badgers have been incredibly frustrating at times under his watch. There were times when it felt like we were falling away from Bo Ryan’s era of complete domination.

However, last year proved to me that Gard is the guy for the job. Last season, we were engulfed by chaos, and it looked like we were in big trouble in December.

Then, the Badgers and Gard flipped a switch, cruised through the B1G, and locked in a share of the regular season title and the top spot in the conference tournament.

Of course, our national title run was stolen from us because of coronavirus, but we’re riding with a vengeance this year. You best believe that.

I can’t wait to see what Gard does next with this team! Expectations are sky high and I wouldn’t want it any other way!