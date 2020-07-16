Young People Are Allegedly Creating Mask-Free Coronavirus Speakeasies As Infection Rate Among That Generation Rises

Bars and other locations across New York City have allegedly been hosting secret parties that ignore coronavirus protection efforts.
The secret parties have been shared by multiple accounts on social media and show young adults as the primary party-goer, per Gothamist. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday during a press conference that infection rates for those aged 20-29 had risen despite all other age groups continuing to decline. (RELATED: Study Finds Coronavirus Immunity Could Be Lost In Months)
“I understand for so many younger adults it has been a really difficult time cooped up,” de Blasio said, “But we’ve got to keep telling everyone, particularly younger adults, how important it is to stick to what has worked: the social distancing, the face coverings, getting tested.”
Tonight I received 7 anonymous tips about”secret parties” in NYC. Pretty confident that there were a lot more. Unfortunately ppl from out of state are coming back now so hopefully city starts shutting down everything? Not to mention that most of those people are not self quarantining. I understand that you guys want to have fun but this is not the moment. WE ARE NOT READY. I’m worried about my mom, and so should you. STOP SPREADING COVID-19, WEAR A MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCE & WASH YOUR HANDS. #COVID19 #PANDEMIC #NIGHTLIFE
“Tonight I received 7 anonymous tips about ‘secret parties’ in NYC,” Kristina Alaniesse wrote in the description of her Instagram post. “Pretty confident that there were a lot more.” Alaniesse, owner of the kristinaformayor Instagram account, has shared multiple videos of alleged secret parties happening in the New York City area.
“I think it’s very important to spread the message to DJs, promoters, patrons and venues in general that now is not the time, and to be responsible and care about the future of New York,” Alaniesse told Gothamist.
Osvaldo Jimenez, who has worked in the nightlife scene for over 15 years, told Gothamist that these underground parties offer fake coronavirus testing for $50 to $60 dollars. “It’s like we’re just trying to put bandaids on an amputated part of our life.”
An event held in Bryant Park last week had a promotion telling partygoers to not share information on social media and to instead only share information via a private messenger, per Gothamist.
Since I can’t figure out WTF @wburghotel is doing. I’ma let @billnye the science guy explain how wild this is. . You see… no authentic New Yorker goes to parties like this. These are all usually European expats and Miami fit tea models that need to come to NY while their sugar daddies replace their hips. They rent airb&b’s and go to the local bodegas… where papi, who has to work or lose his green card, has to constantly explain exactly what a chopped cheese is. Then they ride a train because it’s “cool NY thing” with dozens of essential workers who need their health so THIS FUCKING CITY CAN SURVIVE… Now if this was a Logan’s Run utopia, where your selfish & plastic ass didn’t have to interact with the autoimmune or the elderly… then that’s cool… but if you gag on your mushroom or sneeze your cocaine out of your nose in the bodega… THEN PAPI IS FUCKED. . I can’t explain this enough… . Please stop. The drinks are cheaper in your house and you don’t have to beg a doorman to be let in, or annoy a overpaid button pusher for a song… Cc @arielpalitz
Jimenez also runs the hilovenewyork, which has also posted videos highlighting the alleged secret parties. “All my friends are New York nightlife industry veterans, we were the people doing after hours events and illegal warehouses and stuff like that,” Prince Terrence, a DJ, told Gothamist. “We realize this is a public health emergency, this isn’t a joke, and all of my peers are super on board with only having events if it’s safe and the proper precautions are being taken.”
Andres Diaz, owner of a bar/restaurant in SoHo that had allegedly been hosting parties, told Gothamist that no such parties had taken place or were planned to be there. “I don’t want to throw away the good work we’ve been doing just to make a couple bucks,” Diaz said. A source told Gothamist that an underground birthday party had been scheduled in the basement of the bar Friday.
“There have been offers, a lot of people have contacted me to do cocktail parties, birthday parties, and I’ve been denying them,” Diaz told Gothamist. “Maybe [the promoter] mentioned our name and used our name because we have a good reputation, I don’t know…but I would never want to take advantage of this situation to make money.”