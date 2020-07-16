REPORT: Zion Williamson Leaves The NBA’s Bubble At Disney Because Of A Family Emergency

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson has reportedly left the NBA’s bubble at Disney in Orlando.

According to Shams Charania, the former Duke sensation “has left the Orlando campus to tend to an urgent family medical matter and plans to return for season restart at later date.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is not good at all. Obviously, we’re hoping nothing but the best for Zion. Whatever the family issue is, I hope like hell it’s dealt with in the best way possible.

There are very few things scarier in life than medical issues in the family. They’re the worst.

Having said that, this has to have the NBA terrified. Games are slated to start in a couple weeks, Zion was supposed to be a focal point and now he’s gone.

Does he have to quarantine for two weeks upon returning to the bubble? Would he even be able to play if he returned right now?

My guess is that he would absolutely have to isolate for a substantial period of time. He was supposed to be a centerpiece of the playoffs, and now he might not even play at all.

It’s a nightmare scenario for the league.

Keep checking back for more details on the situation as we have them.