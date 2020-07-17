Alex Trebek Gives Sobering Update On His Cancer Treatments And Plans If This Latest Round Doesn’t Work

A day after Alex Trebek told fans he was “feeling great,” an article came out with a sobering update on his cancer treatments, including what happens if the latest round doesn’t produce positive results.

“Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die,'” the 79-year-old game show host shared with The New York Times in a piece published Friday. It is unclear when the interview took place. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“It was that bad,” he added. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

Trebek continued, while sharing that, “it doesn’t bother me in the least.”

The report comes just one day after the famed TV host shared a video with fans on Twitter in which he said that he was “doing well.”

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to give you a quick health update,” the game show host of “Jeopardy!” explained in the clip.

“I’m doing well, I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” he added. “My numbers are good, I’m feeling great.”

Trebek, who has been hosting the popular show since 1984, made headlines in March 2019 when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer

As previously reported, after undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, he revealed that he was on the mend and going back to work.

Not long after, the host shared that his numbers (tumor markers, used to approximate the extent of tumor growth) had skyrocketed up more than 50% and he would be going in for a second round of chemotherapy.