‘Case Study In Media Bias’: Kayleigh McEnany Blasts Washington Post For Taking Her Out Of Context

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appears on "Fox and Friends." Screenshot/Fox News

Screenshot/Fox News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held up the Washington Post as an example of media bias.

Following Thursday’s press briefing, McEnany shared a WaPo tweet that cut important context out of one of her comments, calling it a “case study in media bias.” (RELATED: ‘Gotta Let Me Finish, Jim, This Isn’t A Cable News Segment’: Kayleigh McEnany Chastises CNN’s Acosta For Interrupting)

The Washington Post’s tweet left out McEnany’s explanation about how the science was on the side of reopening schools, opting simply to say, “White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings: ‘The science should not stand in the way of this.'”

The Washington Post was far from alone in its framing of McEnany’s comments.

There were a few besides McEnany who pushed back against the narrative, calling out those who had left out the context of her comment.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pushed back on guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who suggested that her statement may have been a misstep.

“First of all, I don’t think you ever want to say ‘the science should not stand in the way of this,'” Gupta said, adding that the statement came off like an “alternative facts” situation.

“Well, I think she was trying to argue — if I could just say, Sanjay,” Tapper interrupted. “I think that she was just trying to say that the science shouldn’t stand in the way because the science is on our side.”

Tapper went on to suggest that he wasn’t sure that the science was entirely on the side of reopening and cautioned that accepted science and the White House didn’t always see eye to eye, but that didn’t make McEnany’s comments necessarily outrageous.