Nick Cannon Says He Watched His ‘Own Community’ Turn On Him After Apologizing For Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon said he “watched” his “own community” turn on him after he apologized to the Jewish community following his anti-Semitic remarks.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” the 39-year-old TV host tweeted to his millions of followers. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing,” he added. “Goodnight. Enjoy Earth.” (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Condemns July 4th As ‘Celebration Of White Supremacy’)

He then tweeted a cryptic message that read, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

It all comes after Viacom announced that Cannon was being let go following his anti-Semitic comments.

On his “Cannon’s Class” podcast, “The Masked Singer” host characterized people with a “lack of pigment” as “the true savages” and “closer to animals” and spoke positively about Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, basketball star Dwayne Wade showed his support of Cannon, tweeting “@NickCannon We are with you Keep Leading.” The post was then deleted.