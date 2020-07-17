Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy Shares Awesome Message After Buying A House

Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shared a great message after buying a new house.

The former Alabama superstar posted a photo of his new house on his Instagram story, and captioned it in part, “I remember living in my coach garage, now I got a crib with two garage.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at the awesome house below.

I love seeing stuff like this. I’ve always had a huge soft spot in my heart for people who come from nothing and make it big.

Trust fund people who do well in life have never really impressed me. If you’re born into wealth with every advantage in life, then you should do well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JerryJeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) on Jul 7, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

If you start at an eight and make it to a nine, then you really shouldn’t be bragging. However, if you start at a two and make it to an eight, then that’s something to celebrate.

Jeudy, whose rookie deal will be somewhere in the range of $15 million, went from sleeping in a garage to owning a huge house as an NFL player. It’s a great example of what can happen when you work hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JerryJeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

Anything in life is possible if you’re willing to grind. I’ve seen a lot of people get written off and go on to have great lives.

Jeudy didn’t come from much, and now he’s balling out in the NFL. Good for him.