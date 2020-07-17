‘It’s Not A Celebrity Contest’: Dr. Samadi Says Fauci Appearing On Magazine Cover Is ‘Not Appropriate’ During Pandemic

Dr. David Samadi, the director of Men’s Health at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the effort to reopen schools, mask mandates and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest magazine spread.

“I think it’s not appropriate for him right now to be posing for the cover of a magazine,” said Samadi. “This is not a celebrity contest, the lives of a lot of people are at stake, millions of jobs have been lost, many families have been affected.”

A special digital cover: Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke to @NorahODonnell about the battle against COVID-19, Fauci’s contentious relationship with the White House and how he’s staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks). https://t.co/CSM3KjFk3X pic.twitter.com/aNJno1CUkC — InStyle (@InStyle) July 16, 2020

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, invited photographers into his home for a photo shoot for InStyle magazine for a “special digital cover,” according to reports. (RELATED: ‘Counter To Science’: Dr. Scott Atlas Makes The Case For Reopening Schools In The Fall)

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea