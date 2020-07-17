Kanye West Tweets Out Photoshopped Picture Of Mount Rushmore Amid Conflicting Reports On His Presidential Run

Musician and possible 2020 presidential hopeful Kanye West tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Mount Rushmore that included his face.

Kanye posted the tweet Thursday after filing a document with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that seemed to confirm his presidential run, according to a report published by People magazine.

“2020,” he captioned the photo.

The photo continues to confuse fans amid the conflicting reports coming out. On Thursday, a committee for Kanye filed a statement of organization with the FEC. The filing listed the party affiliation as “BDY,” which reportedly stands for Birthday Party.

Kanye also registered in Oklahoma.

“A representative for West showed up at the Oklahoma Board of Elections with a properly executed statement of candidacy and the $35,000 filing fee,” a public affairs officer for the Oklahoma Board of Elections told the Intelligencer.

Meanwhile, an advisor for Kanye claimed that he was out of the presidential race Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Kanye 2020’: Kanye West Files To Run For President)

“He’s out,” Steve Kramer told the Intelligencer.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” Kramer said. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

“Any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups,” he added.

I’m so confused as to what is going on and if Kramer is even connected to Kanye’s campaign. Needless to say, the Mount Rushmore picture that Kanye shared is amazing.

I just want to know if he’s actually going through with this or if he’s going to wait until 2024. This could also just be a huge joke by Kanye who has the money to blow to pull it off. Is he actually running as a third party candidate under the Birthday Party?