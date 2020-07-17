‘Dereliction Of Duty’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back At Chicago Mayor Over ‘Karen’ Remark

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back Friday at Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over comments she made the day before.

“While you‘re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city. One person is taking action to stop violence in our streets: President @realDonaldTrump,” McEnany tweeted. “He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it.”

Lightfoot tweeted at the press secretary Thursday, referring to her as a “Karen” and adding, “Watch your mouth.” (RELATED: ‘Begins With F And It Ends With U’: Chicago Mayor’s ‘Code’ For Trump Leaves Little To The Imagination)

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

McEnany had called out Lightfoot specifically during her Thursday press briefing, calling her the “derelict Mayor of Chicago” and suggesting that she had not done enough to get the violence and unrest in her city under control.

Trump’s 2020 campaign digital director Gary Coby also fired back at Mayor Lightfoot, laying out data in support of McEnany’s assessment of the situation in Chicago.