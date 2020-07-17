Maryland Man Arrested After Setting Fire To Police Car Outside Supreme Court

A Maryland man was charged with torching a police vehicle outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the Associated Press reported.

Cody Tarner, 22, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was charged with federal destruction of property and using fire to destroy property, among other charges, Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Ummmm so we just witnessed a car explode outside the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/6BOGM5v2WY — Taylor Jackson (@TayCJackson) July 15, 2020

Tarner was identified by Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department Friday after the incident occurred on Wednesday. He was critically injured with severe burns due to the fire. (RELATED: Around 100 Ford Employees Request The Company Stop Making Police Vehicles To Fight ‘Systemic Racism’)

The fire occurred Wednesday and Tarner was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He had allegedly poured so much accelerant liquid on the police vehicle that the fire spread to a neighboring vehicle according to NBC Washington.

Tarner remains hospitalized.