NCAA President Mark Emmert Says America Needs A ‘Much Better Handle’ On Coronavirus For Football To Happen

NCAA President Mark Emmert doesn’t sound optimistic about the football season happening.

Right now, we’re in the middle of a vicious fight against coronavirus, and nobody knows if football will happen during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from a recent comment from Emmert, he’s not optimistic it will. According to Heather Dinich, the man running the NCAA said Thursday, “Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

NCAA president Mark Emmert: “Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.” — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 16, 2020

This situation feels a lot like when your girlfriend starts dropping hints that it’s time to move on so that the final blow is easier to deal with.

It seems like all the college football power players are dripping out information so that we can be mentally conditioned for the final blow.

If Emmert was confident football was going to happen, there’s no shot he’d be out here talking about getting a “better handle” on coronavirus.

I could be wrong, but it certainly feels like we’re being mentally prepared for the moment we’re told football isn’t happening.

I’m obviously not cheering for that. Not at all. I think America needs football more than ever, but I’m also preparing for the worst case scenario.

Maybe we can turn the tide of war around in the next couple weeks, but things aren’t looking great.