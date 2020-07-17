Netflix Adds 10 Million More Subscribers, Streaming Service Now Has 193 Million Customers

Netflix added a ton of subscribers in the second quarter of 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service revealed that it added an additional 10 million subscribers during the second quarter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Netflix now has a staggering 193 million subscribers on the platform!

As everyone already knows, I’m a huge fan of the streaming wars. The war between streaming platforms is only a good thing for the consumer.

The more subscribers each service adds, the more motivated they’re going to be to compete with each other with prime content.

Right now, Netflix is king. That’s the reality of the situation. When it comes to the streaming game, Netflix has it locked down.

It’s also not hard to see why they’ve been so damn dominant. Outside of the fact people are at home streaming because of coronavirus, Netflix just pumps out great content.

Since March, we’ve had “Ozark” season three, “Outer Banks,” “Extraction,” “Da 5 Bloods” and much more. Netflix is just dropping heat.

Producing great series and movies only drives the other services to up their game in order to compete, which is great for the viewer.

Netflix is going to break the 200 million mark, and that’s going to be an awesome accomplishment. I can’t wait to see it happen, and I can’t wait to see what they make next.