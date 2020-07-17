REPORT: Personal Assistant Of Tech CEO Found Decapitated And Hacked To Pieces In NYC Has Been Arrested

The personal assistant of the tech CEO found decapitated in his New York City apartment has reportedly been arrested in connection with the crime.

Tyrese Devon Haspil is expected to be charged in the killing of Fahim Saleh according to a report published Friday by The New York Times. Haspil will be charged with second-degree murder and other charges, the Times reported.

Authorities believe that Haspil killed Saleh after the tech CEO had found out the assistant had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from him, per the Times. Saleh had reportedly not turned in his assistant and had set up a plan for Haspil to pay him back, officials claimed.

Saleh was killed on Monday and authorities have reportedly accused Haspil of using Saleh’s credit card to go to Home Depot and buy supplies to clean up the area. (RELATED: Police: Tech CEO Found Decapitated And Hacked To Pieces In NYC)

Saleh died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, the New York City’s medical examiner reported.

“Fahim is more than what you are reading,” the family said in a statement to the outlet. “He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.”