Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Secretly Got Married. Here’s What We Know

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got everyone’s attention Friday when reports surfaced the two secretly got married in Windsor.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York finally tied the knot with Mozzi, an Italian property developer, after the couple had to postpone their wedding plans for a date in May due the coronavirus outbreak, per People magazine. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

A very small group of family and friends were reportedly in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 17, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

The special ceremony took place at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park, near the castle.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read about the royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace confirms Princess Beatrice’s wedding today: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.” — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) July 17, 2020

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family,” the statement added. “The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) July 17, 2020

Congratulations!