REPORT: Multiple Miami Hurricanes Football Players Have Coronavirus

The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have multiple football players with coronavirus.

According to the Miami Herald, the Hurricanes have at least three players with the virus, and Miami canceled team activities Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

These are the first known tests among Miami football players.

Another day goes by, and we have another college program getting hammered by coronavirus. It just never ends at all.

You can pretty much set your watch at this point to a team shutting things down because of coronavirus.

As I always say whenever a team has positive tests, you have to keep sick players away from the rest of the locker room. You have to get it done.

Isolate sick players, allow them to heal, make sure they have proper medical care and they can return once they’re clear of coronavirus.

The last thing any program needs to do is rush a player back, and have him infect the entire locker room.

Keep checking back for more coronavirus updates in the world of college football as we have them. It’s an ugly situation, and I’m not sure it’ll get better anytime soon.