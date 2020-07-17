REPORT: NFL Players Who Contract Coronavirus Will Get Paid Their Full Salary, Must Sit For At Least 3 Weeks

NFL players who get coronavirus won’t miss a single paycheck.

According to ProFootballTalk, the league plans on creating a special list for players who contract coronavirus. They have to sit for three weeks and will be paid every penny of their salary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If a player is good to go after three weeks, then he’ll return to the active roster or go to injured reserve.

One of the biggest questions facing the 2020 season is how will sick players be handled when it comes to roster spots.

It looks like we now have an answer. They’ll sit for three weeks, get paid and then a decision will be made after that.

The NFLPA was never going to let a situation materialize where sick players didn’t get paid. That simply was never going to happen.

If the NFL tried withholding paychecks from sick players for missing games, then you would have seen grievances filed left and right.

Overall, it seems like a pretty solid plan. Sick players will sit for a few weeks, they’ll get paid, the team can fill their spot and then a decision will be made on what to do once they’re clear.

All things considered, it seems like the NFL’s protocol is solid. Players will get paid and be given weeks to heal. I can’t envision a better situation.