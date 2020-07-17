REPORT: Ohio State Will Lose More Than $104 Million If The Football Season Is Canceled

Ohio State will reportedly lose a shocking amount of money if the Buckeyes don’t play football in the fall.

According to a report from NJ.com, Ohio State will lose more than $104 million if the football season doesn’t happen during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska and Wisconsin are all expected to lose at least $80 million.

I keep telling you guys all the numbers, and I hope you’re all listening. The amount of money on the line is nothing short of staggering.

Most college football programs don’t make a ton of money. Only the big dogs do. The Big 10 alone has five teams that will each lose at least $80 million.

If those numbers don’t terrify you during the coronavirus pandemic, then nothing ever will.

Folks, we simply have to find a way to play football. I’m not going to pretend like I have all the answers, but I know we have to do something.

These athletic programs and campuses are going to get hammered if we don’t figure out a way to play. If you think these schools can stomach losing $80+ million, then you’re an idiot.

Figure it out, folks! Figure it out, win the war against coronavirus and bring us football in the fall. From a financial standpoint, losing simply isn’t an option.