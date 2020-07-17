REVIEW: ‘Homeland’ Ends Forever With Incredible 8th Season, Will Be Remembered As 1 Of The Greatest Shows Ever Made

“Homeland” will officially go down as one of the greatest shows ever made.

I finally was able to watch the eighth and final season of the hit Showtime spy show with Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, and I couldn’t have been happier with the ending. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While I won’t spoil the ending here, I will leave you all with a few thoughts. It’s clear that “Homeland” was always about Carrie, her demons and ultimately her love for her country.

Carrie Mathison will be remembered as one of the most complex characters in the history of television. At her core, she was a good person, but she made so many errors along the way.

She also battled bipolar disorder, and I can’t remember another character on such a large show that struggled with mental illness. Showtime went out of its way to make mental illness a pillar of the show and her character.

Yes, “Homeland” was about spies, tradecraft, wars, intelligence and all that awesome stuff. However, it was mostly about a broken woman just trying to survive and do what she felt was right.

The CIA and spy storylines were just an avenue to tell that story. It started with Brody in season one and it ended with her in the Middle East (and ultimately somewhere else) in season eight.

I couldn’t have enjoyed the ride more. There were so many great characters, storylines, suspenseful moments and more.

Was season eight the best season? No, but it was still damn good. I loved every moment, and I’m a bit sad we won’t ever get new episodes.

It feels like the end of an era. Trust me, you’re going to smile when you see the ending. It was a fitting conclusion to an epic series about how nobody can truly be trusted.

I hope you all enjoyed the ride as much as I did! Until we all find another show to fall in love with together, it’s been a hell of a journey!