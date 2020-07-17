Report: Singer Tamar Braxton Hospitalized Following ‘Possible Overdose’

Singer Tamar Braxton reportedly has been hospitalized and is recovering following a “possible overdose” after she was found unconscious.

The 43-year-old reality star’s partner, David Adefeso, reportedly found her unresponsive at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles where she had been staying, according to the Blast in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Jul 17, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Adefeso reportedly then called 911, with the report suggesting the singer had been drinking and appeared to have taken an unknown number of prescription pills, per the outlet. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a call at the location where Braxton was staying for a “possible overdose.”

Sources told the outlet Braxton remains in the hospital in stable condition, but still unconscious where she is under 24-hour watch.

One source shared that Toni Braxton’s sister, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day, more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Another outlet, NME, has reported that the alleged overdose was a “possible suicide attempt.”

Tamar is known for her role on the reality series “Braxton Family Values and wining “Celebrity Big Brother,” as well as a host on the talk show, “The Real.”

More to come…