Tom Izzo And Mel Tucker Take 7% Pay Cuts During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Michigan State coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker have taken substantial pay cuts.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Spartans coaches have each taken a 7% cut during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star basketball coach made a little more than $4 million last season, and Tucker was expected to be paid about $5.5 million to lead the football team, according to the same report. Taking a 7% bite out of those numbers is certainly a lot more than a drop in the bucket.

As I’ve said many times at this point, you know things are bad when powerhouse programs like Michigan State are handing out pay cuts.

Michigan State is a Big 10 program, and it’s one of the biggest athletic departments in America. Yet, even MSU has to clamp down during this brutally tough time in America.

While I have no doubt Tucker and Izzo will still be able to afford to eat, losing that kind of cash most certainly can’t be fun.

We’re talking about pay cuts that will amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

This pandemic has been awful for sports and there are new examples of that every single day. Hopefully, every coach in America who has taken a cut gets their money back once this crisis passes.

No matter who they are, I never want to see somebody lose money.