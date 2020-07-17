Video Shows Flooding Damage At One Of The Two Arenas NHL Is Supposed To Resume Play

A storm Thursday night caused flooding damage to Rogers Place in Edmonton, one of the two arenas the NHL is using to resume play August 1.

The supposed Rogers Place flooding video has been deleted from /r/EdmontonOilers but I saved a backup (sound not stitched, unfortunately – Reddit’s system is kinda weird) pic.twitter.com/E3r8AFyIz2 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) July 16, 2020



"We are assessing the damage & at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning & preparation & we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city," Rogers Place said in a statement on Twitter.

Rogers Place also said on Twitter that the damage mainly occurred to “the terminus at Ford Hall” and there were smaller leaks throughout the building. The NHL’s Return to Play plan has the arena set to host the hometown Edmonton Oilers, as well as the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, and Arizona Coyotes.

The arena was built in 2016, primarily serving as a concert venue and hockey arena. Alberta, the province where Edmonton is located, recorded 136 new coronavirus cases from July 9 through July 15.

With Edmonton and Toronto being chosen as the two NHL Hub cities, the question most often asked now is, which of the two will play host to the Stanley Cup final and Conference finals? The answer, apparently, is Edmonton. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 2, 2020



Bob McKenzie of TSN said on Twitter that Edmonton would host the Stanley Cup Final after the playoffs were completed. The NHL is set to resume play for the first time since the league shut down due to coronavirus August 1 with a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers.