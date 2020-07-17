Pence In Wisconsin: ‘You Won’t Be Safe In Joe Biden’s America’

Vice President Mike Pence took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign appearance Wednesday in Wisconsin, arguing a Biden presidency would bring crime and economic ruin.

Pence made the comments during a speech in Ripon, Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Republican Party. During the event, he accused Biden of shipping jobs overseas to China during the Obama administration and said Biden would “weaken the thin blue line” if elected.

.@vp Pence in Wisconsin with harsh campaign rhetoric says “the hard truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” pic.twitter.com/sJDdp0Ehew — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 17, 2020

Pence also echoed President Donald Trump’s line that Biden’s campaign has been hijacked by the radical left, saying that though Biden won the primary, his Unity Platform looked closer to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ agenda. (RELATED: Republican Attorneys General Warn Of ‘Cancel Culture’ Targeting Mt Rushmore Ahead Of 4th Of July Weekend)

Pence said every American has to choose between “freedom and opportunity” with Trump or “socialism and decline” with Biden come November 3rd.

Trump has centered his reelection effort on calling for law and order amid mass protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump laid out the new priority July 3 in South Dakota, where he condemned protesters for tearing down statues to America’s founders while standing before Mount Rushmore.

“This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore,” Trump said of protesters. “Today we will set history and history’s record straight.”