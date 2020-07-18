Bruce Willis’ New Movie ‘Hard Kill’ Looks Horrible

Bruce Willis’ new movie “Hard Kill” looks shockingly bad.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “CEO Donovan Chalmers has made it big, becoming a billionaire in the tech industry. Even with hired protection, he finds his work and wealth under attack when his beloved daughter is kidnapped by terrorists.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While the plot sounds interesting, the trailer makes it look like “Hard Kill” was filmed as a weekend college project.

Give it a watch below.

As somebody who is a legit fan of Bruce Willis, who the hell picked out this script for him? This movie looks horrible!

We’re talking about the man who starred in “Die Hard” and “Armageddon.” We’re talking about an all-time Hollywood great.

He should certainly be above making movies like this.

The dialogue in the trailer was pathetic. If it’s that bad in the trailer, how bad do we think it’s going to be in the rest of the movie?

It’s going to be absolutely terrible.

I will personally start picking Willis’ scripts if he needs some help because he simply can’t be allowed to star in a movie like this.

You can go from “Armageddon” to “Hard Kill.” You just can’t do it.

For anyone interested, you can see “Hard Kill” starting August 28.